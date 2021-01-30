STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu flaunts toned abs in latest monochrome picture

Of all, what attracted the social media users to stop and adore the picture is the 'Pink' actor's toned midriff, as well as a slim figure, which she was been showcasing in the stunning black and white

Taapsee Pannu in 'Baby'

Taapsee Pannu in 'Baby' (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Giving major fitness and fashion inspiration to her fans, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday posted an alluring monochromatic picture of herself.

The 33-year-old star shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she donned a ripped crop sweater paired with high waist jeans and some jewelry. With kohl-rimmed eyes and open curly hair, Pannu graced the snap with her radiant smile.

Of all, what attracted the social media users to stop and adore the picture is the 'Pink' actor's toned midriff, as well as a slim figure, which she was been showcasing in the stunning black and white picture.

Flashing her Saturday mood in the caption, she wrote, "If not you.... then who !? #SaturdayMood".

The post garnered more than two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application with several users commenting on it. Celebrity follower and actor Rakul Preet also left a red heart emoticon in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pannu announced on her Twitter handle that she will soon be seen in a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and has started training for the film, which revolves around the life of Mithali, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'. She also has a line-up of films that includes 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

