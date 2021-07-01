STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karisma Kapoor celebrates 30 years in Bollywood, shares video montage of initial movies

The 47-year-old actor was a part of several blockbuster 90s films, from comedies 'Raja Babu' (1994), 'Saajan Chale Sasural' (1996) to romantic dramas like 'Raja Hindustani'.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:57 PM

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday celebrated 30 years of Bollywood and said she was full of "gratitude".

Kapoor, who hit the milestone on June 21 -- the release date of her debut feature "Prem Qaidi" -- took to Instragram and posted a video montage of her popular hits from the 1990s.

The 47-year-old actor was a part of several blockbuster 90s films, from comedies "Raja Babu" (1994), "Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) to romantic dramas like "Raja Hindustani", her National Award-winning turn in "Dil Toh Paagal Hai" and 1999's "Hum Saath-Saath Hain".

Kapoor also featured in the "no 1" series of filmmaker David Dhawan - "Coolie No.1" (1995), "Hero No.1" with Govinda, and "Biwi No.1" in 1999 opposite Salman Khan. "Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90's," Kapoor captioned the video, with the hashtag 'Thirty years of gratitude' and '90s Jam'.

The video featured some of her popular hit songs from "Raja Hindustani", "Dil Toh Paagal Hai", and "Judwaa", among others. In the next decade, she starred in the title role of the critically-acclaimed films like "Fiza" (2000) and "Zubeidaa" (2001).

In 2003, she also headlined the TV serial "Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny". After a successful career of nearly 13 years, Kapoor took a sabbatical from acting in 2004, a year after she married industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

A decade later, the couple filed for divorce. They share daughter Samaira (16) and son Kiaan (11). Though the actor returned to the big screen with Vikram Bhatt's 2012 thriller "Dangerous Ishqq", her on-screen appearances remained limited.

She made her digital debut in 2020 with the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series "Mentalhood". On Wednesday, Kapoor's younger sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 21 years in Bollywood.

She made her acting debut with JP Dutta's 2001 cross-border romance drama "Refugee", opposite then newcomer Abhishek Bachchan.

