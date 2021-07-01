Rhymes certified  U/A

By Express News Service

Rhymes has passed the censor board and has been certified U/A certificate and is now waiting to hit the theatres. “The film will release as and when they reopen,” says producer Gnanashekar, who has jointly produced the film with Ravi Kumar, Ramesh Arya, and Girish.

The film, made under the banner Square Concepts, is a psychological thriller. Directed by Ajith Kumar, Rhymes stars Ajith Jayaraj in a role of a cop and has Shubha Punja playing a role of a television reporter. The film features Sushma Nai, as the female lead and has actors like Abhinaya, and Mimicry Gopinath playing prominent roles.