'Jumped with joy': Rapper D'Evil aka Dhaval Parab on working with Farhan Akhtar for 'Toofaan'

The song, composed by Dub Sharma, showcases the rigorous boxing training undergone by Farhan's character, Aziz Ali.

Published: 02nd July 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper D'Evil aka Dhaval Parab

Rapper D'Evil aka Dhaval Parab (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The first song, 'Todun Taak', from Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofaan' is out. It is sung by Mumbai-based rapper D'Evil, who is also known as Dhaval Parab. Sharing how he came on board for the movie, D'Evil said, "When I got a message from Farhan Akhtar asking if I would be keen on creating a rap song for him, I jumped with joy."

He added, "I've been a huge fan of his artistry. Further, when I learnt that the film will be directed by a stalwart like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it was a double whammy and my excitement hit the roof. I penned down the song as per the creative brief keeping in mind the lead protagonist's character."

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, 'Toofaan' revolves around the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai (Farhan) becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali. Speaking about 'Todun Taak', it is composed by Dub Sharma. The song showcases the rigorous boxing training undergone by Farhan's character, Aziz Ali.

"The lyrics of the song are inspired from the spirit of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps and a city that gives an ordinary commoner the ability to dare to dream and wings to fly. With this song I tried to bring to the fore the passion of a determined man hailing from the slums but with dreams large enough to touch the skies," the rapper said.

'Toofaan', which also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

