STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar stable, says family friend

The veteran actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure

Published: 02nd July 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital here, is stable, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Friday.

The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility on Tuesday, to "address medical issues" related to old age after he complained of "breathlessness".

"He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two," Farooqui told PTI.

He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar's well-wishers for their unending prayers. Kumar was admitted to the same hospital earlier last month following episodes of breathlessness.

The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days. Kumar''s career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam".

His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film "Qila".

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah too has been admitted to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DIlip KUmar Dilip Kumar health update
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp