Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Rathod dies at 83 due to age-related issues

AHMEDABAD: Veteran Gujarati film and theatre actor Arvind Rathod died at his residence in Paldi area of Ahmedabad due to age-related issues, sources from the industry said on Friday. Rathod (83) was unmarried and had shifted to a relative's place in Ahmedabad after leaving the industry in Mumbai some years ago, sources said.

"Rathod was living in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad for some years. He was not well and was not in contact with anyone from the industry. I pray for the departed soul," popular Gujarati actor Hiten Kumar told reporters.

Rathod is known for his portrayal as a villain in Gujarati movies. He was also active in theatre circles and had tried his hand in Bollywood films as well. He worked in blockbusters such as "Agneepath", "Khuda Gawah", among others.