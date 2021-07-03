STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana suppressed facts to get favorable order, Javed Akhtar tells Bombay HC

Akhtar sought to intervene in the writ petition filed by the Bollywood actor who has challenged a First Information Report filed against her for allegedly infringing upon the copyright of a writer.

Published: 03rd July 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday filed an intervention application in the Bombay High Court claiming that actor Kangana Ranaut failed to disclose certain facts in her petition before the court seeking speedy renewal of her passport.

Akhtar sought to intervene in the writ petition filed by the Bollywood actor who has challenged a First Information Report (FIR) filed against her for allegedly infringing upon the copyright of a writer.

Last month, Ranaut also filed an interim application, seeking that the regional passport authority be directed to renew her passport to enable her to travel to Budapest, Hungary for a film shoot.

The authority was delaying the renewal citing the criminal cases pending against her, she claimed.

On June 28, during a hearing on this application, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the passport authority, told the HC that Ranaut's plea was vague and did not clarify which criminal proceedings were pending against her.

Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told a bench led by Justice S S Shinde that there were only two FIRs registered against the actor but criminal proceedings in these FIRs had not started yet.

The first FIRs was registered in October last year by the Bandra police for `promoting religious enmity' through her tweets, he said.

The second FIR, registered in March this year, was based on the complaint of the author of the book `Didda: Warrior Queen of Kashmir' who alleged that Ranaut announced a film on the book's subject without his permission, the lawyer said.

In his intervention application, Akhtar said he filed a criminal defamation complaint against Ranaut in November 2020 over her remarks about him during a TV interview, and criminal proceedings against her were pending.

The actor failed to disclose this before the high court, he said.

"In spite of knowledge of the criminal case (Akhtar's complaint) pending before the magistrate's court, Andheri, the petitioner no 1 (Ranaut) deliberately failed to disclose the same, with an intention to mislead and obtain a favourable order," Akhtar's application said.

On June 28, the regional passport office, Mumbai had told the HC that it will decide on Ranaut's passport renewal application expeditiously once she made necessary corrections, following which the court disposed of her interim application.

The HC is yet to decide on Akhtar's intervention plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp