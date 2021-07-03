STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranveer Singh to make TV debut with quiz show 'The Big Picture'

Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, the show will also stream on Voot and Jio TV.

Published: 03rd July 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who has treated his fans with some powerful performances in movies, is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'.

Sharing his excitement of working on the TV show, Ranveer said, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India."

"Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with 'The Big Picture'," he added.

'The Big Picture' will test contestants' knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money.

Speaking more about the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "With 'The Big Picture', we are entering an exciting new territory and introducing a fresh new international format on Indian television. What stands out is the show's simple yet focused format based on visuals, interesting lifelines and enhanced interactivity interface for the viewers. Visuals are a powerful medium, one that the new age India best connects with."

"This concept will not only provide viewers with a platform to test their visual knowledge but also give them a chance to win Big. We are delighted to work with Banijay Asia and extremely excited to welcome the youth icon Ranveer Singh to the COLORS family," she added.

On a related note, this is not the first time that viewers will see a Bollywood superstar hosting a TV show.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Kaun Banega Crorepati), Shah Rukh Khan (India Poochega - Sabse Shaana Kaun), Aamir Khan (Satyamev Jayate), Salman Khan (Bigg Boss) and more have proven to be some of the most famous celebrity hosts for TV shows.

Speaking of Ranveer's film front, the actor will be seen in movies like '83', 'Cirkus', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. 

