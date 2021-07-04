STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's comedy movie to go on floors in 2022

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have collaborated on several acclaimed comedies in the 2000s, from the blockbuster "Hera Pheri" series, "Garam Masala" to "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

BPriyadarshan said he was supposed to begin the film with Akshay Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that he will start shooting for his comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar, next year.

The actor-filmmaker duo has worked on several acclaimed comedies in the 2000s, from the blockbuster "Hera Pheri" series, "Garam Masala" to "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

Priyadarshan said he was supposed to begin the film with Akshay Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were supposed to start shooting for it this year, but it got delayed. It's an out-and-out comedy film and we are now looking to start shooting early next year," the director said.

On Saturday, the filmmaker posted a picture with Kumar from the sets of the actor's latest, "Raksha Bandhan".

The 64-year-old director said he met Kumar to discuss their upcoming project.

Priyadarshan is currently awaiting the release of his next film "Hungama 2", scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

The film, a sequel to the director's 2003 hit comedy of the same name, was slated to hit the theatres on August 14 this year.

It features actor Paresh Rawal, returning for the sequel, and is joined by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash in the cast.

