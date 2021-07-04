STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan's 'Satya Narayan Ki Katha' to get new title

Director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement on his Twitter handle, saying that the makers have decided to change the name of the movie to avoid hurting any sentiments.

Published: 04th July 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A week after announcing the musical love saga titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the makers of the movie have decided to change the name of the film to avoid hurting any sentiments.

Taking cognisance of the concerns expressed by the audience against the title of the upcoming movie, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement on his Twitter handle, saying that the makers have decided to change the name of the movie to avoid hurting any sentiments.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of ur recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey," he tweeted.

The decision comes after the title of the movie received backlashes over social media, after it was officially announced on June 23.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Nadiadwala also spoke about the upcoming project and said, "'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one."

"This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience," Nadiadwala added.

The film will also mark Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala.

While the actor's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, the viewers will see him bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story.

Apart from 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Kartik Aaryan Satyanarayan Ki Katha
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp