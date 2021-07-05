Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma start filming for 'Darlings'

By Express News Service

Alia Bhatt’s debut production Darlings has gone on floors. Set in Mumbai, the film unfolds in a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood, tracing the lives of two women who live there. Besides Alia, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and written by her and Parveez Sheikh. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment with Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

“Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor),” wrote Alia, reflecting on her state of mind before each shoot.

Co-star Vijay Verma shared he’s excited to be back on set. Posting a picture with the film’s clapper board, Vijay wrote, “So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I’ll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one.”