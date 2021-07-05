Arjun Kapoor reveals his Chiraunji look from upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming outing 'Bhoot Police', shared the first look of his character from the horror-comedy on Monday.

The actor took to Instagram to introduce his character Chiraunji from the upcoming film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Earlier in the day, the makers of the movie dropped the first look poster of Saif's character.

'Bhoot Police' is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The upcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.

'Bhoot Police' was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year. The upcoming film is helmed by Pavan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films like 'Ragini MMS', and 'Phobia'.

The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

On the work front, Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, also has 'Ek Villain Returns' in the pipeline.