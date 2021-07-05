STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ekta Kapoor to produce Hindi remake of thriller 'U-Turn' starring Alaya F

The original 2016 movie, starring Shraddha Srinath, has previously been remade in Malayalam in 2017 and later adapted into a Telugu-Tamil bilingual in 2018 with actor Samantha Akkineni playing lead.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Alaya F in her 2020 debut Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya F in her 2020 Jawaani Jaaneman (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday announced that she will be producing the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller "U-Turn", featuring "Jawaani Jaanemaan" actor Alaya F in the lead role.

The film will be directed by debutante Arif Khan.

The original 2016 movie, starring Shraddha Srinath, has been previously remade in Malayalam in 2017 and later adapted into a Telugu-Tamil bilingual in 2018 with actor Samantha Akkineni headlining the project.

It was directed by Pawan Kumar, who also helmed the original.

Ekta Kapoor said she was thrilled with Alaya's performance in her 2020 debut and is excited for the actor to headline the project.

"There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. 'U-Turn' takes you on a ride with twists and turns galore and edge-of-the-seat excitement. I'm so happy to have Alaya on board," the producer said in a statement.

"U-Turn" will be produced by Cult Movies, which is the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Alaya, 23, said he is excited to collaborate with Kapoor for "such an interesting project" so early on in her career.

"I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey," the actor said.

"U-Turn" goes on floors on July 6.

It is the third film to be announced under Cult Movies, after Anurag Kashyap's "Dobaaraa" and Dibakar Banerjee's "LSD 2".

Director Khan has assisted on over ten films, including "Gunjan Saxena", "2 States" and "Student of the Year".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alaya F U Turn remake Ekta Kapoor Cult Films
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp