Bhoot Police to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Billed as a horror-comedy, the makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

'Bhoot Police', also featuring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Bhoot Police', also featuring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Express News Service

The upcoming Hindi film Bhoot Police is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers officially announced the development on Monday by releasing the first look posters of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Billed as a horror-comedy, the makers are expected to announce the release date soon. Although the actor’s film will mark the actor’s third streaming release after Sacred Games and Tandav and the first film to opt for a direct OTT release.

Bhoot Police also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi in prominent roles. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is a co-production between 12th Street Entertainment and Tips Industries. The film initially eyed a theatre release, but the makers opted for a streaming release owing to the prevailing pandemic situation.

