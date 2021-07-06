STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hansal Mehta to introduce grandson of Shashi Kapoor

The film will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actor Paresh Rawal. 

Published: 06th July 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

Director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming untitled film went on floor today. The thriller will introduce Zahaan Prithviraj Kapoor, the grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor, and the son of actor Kunal Kapoor and Sheena.

Speaking about the casting, Hansal told IANS, “With the subject at hand, I was very keen on doing this film with fresh faces. Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I’m sure the audience will love them too.”

The film will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actor Paresh Rawal. Aditya made his debut last year with Bamfaad. Anubhav Sinha, who is co-producing the film, said “Zahaan and Aditya bring fresh energy and excitement to their roles. Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions.

We’ve already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable,” says Anubhav.The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series along with Mahana Films - Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal & Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

