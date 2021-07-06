STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Musicians AR Rahman, Ananya Birla work on motivational song for Indian Olympic contingent 

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, musician AR Rahman is collaborating with singer Ananya Birla to work on 'Hindustani Way', a song aimed to motivate Indian Olympians. 

Published: 06th July 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:16 PM

Musicians AR Rahman and Ananya Birla are working on 'Hindustani Way'.

Musicians AR Rahman and Ananya Birla are working on 'Hindustani Way'. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has teamed up with young singer Ananya Birla to work on 'Hindustani Way', a song that aims to boost the morale of Indian players who are all set to participate in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"All of us are really excited to have made this special song and hope our athletes can feel the entire nation rooting for them, the Hindustani way, when they hear it. It was a pleasure working with Ananya on this project and we hope to convey all our support and best wishes to Team India through it! Jai Hind," said Rahman, who has composed the track, said.

The track, which will be out on July 9, is jointly written by Ananya, Nirmika Singh, and Shishir Samant.

Expressing happiness on singing such an inspiring song, Ananya said, "It is a true honour to write and sing a song to cheer our Indian Olympic contingent at Tokyo 2020. The grit and fortitude of the Indian Olympic team in the face of such a challenging year are inspiring."

"It was surreal to have had the opportunity to collaborate with my role model, AR sir on such a prestigious project, from whom I have learnt so much. We are here cheering, the Hindustani Way," she added.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8. The event was slated to be held last year, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

