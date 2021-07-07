STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan: Celebrities pay their respects to Dilip Kumar

Published: 07th July 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

The actor, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Devdas', is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

The last rites will be held at 5 pm at the Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai, a post from his Twitter handle said.

Kumar, who embodied the best of India through his work and seven decades in public life, had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

"He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI.

ALSO READ | No Hollywood dreams for Dilip Kumar: Did you know the actor said no to this Oscar-winning film?

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle at 8.01 am.

The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days only to be admitted to the hospital again.

Condolence messages for the much loved star, whose death truly epitomised the end of an era, poured in from all quarters.

Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with him in 'Shakti', said an institution has gone.

"whenever the history of Indian cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar. My duas (prayer) for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened."

Kumar, often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his last 'Qila' in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Kranti' and 'Karma'.

Among the many who paid their tributes to the actor, an inspiration for generations of actors to follow, was Subhash Ghai, who worked with him in "Karma" (1986) and "Saudagar" (1991).

"Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone. My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words," Ghai tweeted.

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan said that Dilip Kumar's "understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it."

"A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting," Haasan wrote on Twitter.

"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Sharing a picture with Kumar, actor Ajay Devgn wrote that he was devastated.

"Shared many moments with the legend. some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji," Devgn wrote.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted that Dilip Kumar will always remain irreplaceable.

"No One like you! Have a great journey from here on master. Rest in peace," the "Family Man" actor wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called him "the greatest" and wrote, "There will never be another Dilip Kumar.

Comments

