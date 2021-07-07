STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President, PM, political leaders across party lines mourn Dilip Kumar's death

Hindi cinema's 'Kind of Tragedy' passed away on Wednesday at 98 in Mumbai.

Published: 07th July 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: 'The end of an era', 'a loss for the cultural world' and 'a true thespian' is how acting legend Dilip Kumar was remembered by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent political leaders across party who condoled the actor's death on Wednesday at the age of 98.

The actor, the last of the legends from the golden era of Indian cinema with classics such as "Mughal-e-Azam", "Ganga Jamuna" and "Devdas", had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

President Kovind offered his condolences to Kumar's family and said his demise marks the end of an era of Indian cinema.

"Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans," he tweeted.

PM Modi said Kumar's death was a loss for India's cultural world.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he wrote.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Kumar's contribution to the Indian cinema will be forever remembered.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come," he tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called Kumar's demise a "monumental loss to the Indian cinema".

"Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like 'Ganga Jamuna' touched a chord in millions of cine-goers. I'm deeply anguished by his demise."

"I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor," the Defense Minister tweeted.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Harsh Vardhan also paid their tributes to the veteran actor.

"End of an era - Om Shanti," Irani tweeted.

Goyal said Kumar will remain "immortal as an artist".

"With his acting, he gave a new dimension to the Indian cinema world.

He will remain immortal as an artist, and will forever remain etched in the hearts of cinema lovers through his films," he tweeted.

Vardhan offered his condolences to Kumar's family and wrote on Twitter, "The curtain may have drawn to a close on the glorious actor's life but the eternal legend shall live on through his numerous immaculate performances."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Kumar's death marked an "end of a chapter in Bollywood".

"Yusuf Sahab's brilliant acting was like a university in the art world. He will live on in the hearts of all of us. May God place the departed soul at his feet," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Kumar's "rich contribution" to Indian cinema will always be remembered.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema and his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace," he posted.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he was "deeply saddened" after hearing about Kumar's death.

"It truly marks the end of an era. My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with family, friends and his fans across the world. #DilipKumar" he wrote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema. Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji."

"His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations," she added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Kumar was a "doyen of Indian cinema and a prolific entertainer".

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers," he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, "We all lost a great actor today in the form of Dilip Kumar ji. He will always be remembered for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. This is an irreparable loss to the entertainment world."

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also paid his tributes to the legendary actor.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend," he said.

Kumar, who was married to actor Saira Banu, had been in and out of hospital the last one month and his family had hoped that he would get better.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film "Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and his last "Qila" in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, "Shakti" and "Karma".

