STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt fans Hollywood ambitions, signs with international talent agency

William Morris Agency, which signed Alia Bhatt, had also signed actor Freida Pinto, who went on to act in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' and 'Immortals'.

Published: 08th July 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt, the daughter of filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, has won four Filmfare Awards in a career that began as a child actor.

Alia Bhatt, the daughter of filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, has won four Filmfare Awards in a career that began as a child actor. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Gully Boy' star Alia Bhatt has recently signed a contract with one of the leading international talent management agencies, William Morris Agency (WME), leaving fans wondering if she is eyeing opportunities in Hollywood.

As per Deadline, the actor has signed with William Morris Agency in all areas as she is planning to go big by spreading her wings internationally.

WME is one of the longest-running talent agencies, which manages sports, events, media and fashion. The agency had also signed actor Freida Pinto, who went on to act in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' and 'Immortals'.

Alia, the daughter of filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, has won four Filmfare Awards in a career that began as a child actor. Most recently she took her third Best Actress award for 'Gully Boy', which also became India's submission for the 2020 Oscar race.

The actor, who was last seen in 'Sadak 2', will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to lead Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

She will also be seen in the upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.

She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Hollywood Alia Bhatt WME WME William Morris Agency Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Brahmastra Sadak 2 Gangubai Kathiawadi
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp