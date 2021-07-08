STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Dilip Kumar will remain a 'prince' in minds of Hindi film lovers: Manmohan Singh

Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning and was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening.

Published: 08th July 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Devadas, a tragic story of unrequited love. Dilip Kumar was known for such ill-fated and morbid roles in his movies.

A still from Devadas, a tragic story of unrequited love. Dilip Kumar was known for such ill-fated and morbid roles in his movies.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema who will remain a "prince'' in the minds of generations of Hindi film lovers, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday in a letter to the legendary actor's wife Saira Banu condoling his demise.

Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning and was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening.

He was 98.

The actor, who portrayed the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Devdas', is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

In a letter to Banu, former prime minister Singh said Kumar, "who was referred to affectionately as the 'Tragedy King' and 'The First Khan' of Indian cinema, has been credited with bringing a distinct form of acting technique to Indian cinema.

" Kumar holds the record for most wins for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and was also the inaugural recipient of the award, he noted.

"He (Kumar) was a legend of Indian cinema who will remain a prince in the minds of generations of Hindi cinema lovers. Dilip Kumar ji is one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema, who holds the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor," Singh said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Khan recalls Dilip Kumar's generosity; pays tribute to the legendary Indian actor

Kumar's contribution in the field Indian cinema was recognized by the Government of India by awarding him the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour of India, the former prime minister said.

"His distinguished contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered by the people of our country and by all the Hindi film lovers over the world," he said.

"My wife Gursharan joins me to send you and all members of your family our heartfelt condolences on this bereavement.

May God give you all the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude," Singh said in his letter.

The screen icon, who embodied the best of India with his films and in his public persona, was accorded a state funeral, his body wrapped in the tricolour and a gun salute sounding out.

Kumar's five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, "Kranti", "Karma" and "Saudagar".

In "Mughal-e-Azam", Kumar played the iconic role of Prince Salim.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Kumar Manmohan Singh Dilip Kumar death
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp