First look of Kriti Sanon’s Mimi out

By Express News Service

The first look of Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Mimi was released earlier today. Directed by Laxman Uterkar, Mimi will feature Kriti as a surrogate mother. The social drama is based on the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

Kriti took to her social media handles to release the first look poster and motion poster of the film. While the tagline of the poster reads, “Nothing like what you are expecting,” Kriti’s caption hinted that there’s a big surprise in store this month. “This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned,” she wrote.

Earlier, there were rumours that the film will premiere on OTT platforms, however, there is no official confirmation about the release.

Primarily shot in Jaipur, Mimi also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak. Laxman Utekar made his Hindi directorial debut in Luka Chuppi (2018), starring Kriti and Kartik Aaryan.