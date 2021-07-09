STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fortunate to have work when industry is struggling, says 'Mirzapur' actress Shweta Tripathi

Shweta has been shooting throughout in locations such as Benaras and Manali when many states were going into lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Shweta Tripathi

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi (Photo | Shweta Tripathi Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tripathi feels fortunate and grateful to have work at a time when the industry is struggling owing to the pandemic.

Shweta has been shooting throughout in locations such as Benaras and Manali when many states were going into lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19. She also managed to successfully wrap up the shoot of her upcoming series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" before all shooting was halted.

ALSO READ | Shweta Tripathi excited to reunite with 'Mirzapur' co-star Shriya Pilgaonkar in 'The Gone Game 2'

"My hands are full but I feel extremely fortunate to have work when the industry is struggling so much due to the pandemic. During lockdown I've been watching such great content from across the world that now I am really hungry to perform," she said.

She currently is busy with "The Gone Game 2" and "Escaype Live", for which she has to be away from home for two months.

The actress added: "Even though I'm going away from family and friends for two months, I'm happy doing so. I'm excited to go back to work and shoot for not just one but two fantastic back-to-back shows."

