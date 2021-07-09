STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Grateful': Naga Chaitanya shares snap with Aamir Khan from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' set

Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Aamir on the social media site. Both the actors are dressed as armymen. The picture also has the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', is being shot in Ladakh. (Photo | Instagram/@chayakkineni)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan's upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his first look in the film.

Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Aamir on the social media site. Both the actors are dressed as armymen. The picture also has the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

"Grateful #bala #laalsinghchaddha," Chaitanya captioned the image.

From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", is being shot in Ladakh.

Chaitanya's wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, reposted the picture and expressed her excitement with the caption: "yay yay yay."

