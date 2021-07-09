Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to star in 'Fighter'

By Express News Service

Viacom18 Studios along with Marflix has officially announced India’s first aerial action franchise Fighter. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

The film is slated for a 2022 release. Speaking about the project, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said: “An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. Its never been done in India. Being a Top Gun fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise.” Siddharth Anand added, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.” Designed for a global audience, Fighter will see the latest technology and filming techniques. The film is expected to be shot across the world, while saluting the valour and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces.