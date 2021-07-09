Spent around 6 months to learn just basics of boxing: Farhan Akhtar on role preparation for 'Toofaan'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of his sports drama 'Toofaan', actor Farhan Akhtar shared a glimpse of the training he underwent to prepare for his role of boxing champion Aziz Ali.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan posted a video, wherein we can see him not only learning how to land a perfect punch but also taking some brutal hits in the process without any stunt doubles.

In the clip, he also talked about his experience of following intense boxing training.

"Boxing was, absolutely, an alien sport to me. My training first began with Drew Neal who came in as my first boxing coach. Everyone has a natural fighting style. So, it was important for Drew, to first, understand that in me," he said.

"Roughly about 5-6 months were spent learning the ABCs, all techniques, physically preparing myself. We didn't train for film, we trained to be a boxer," he added.

Directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, 'Toofaan' revolves around the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai (Farhan) becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali.

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the movie, which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.