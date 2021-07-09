STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports docudrama based on Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi's lives titled 'Break Point'

For the unversed, filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari have come on board to direct the sports docudrama, revolving around the on-court glory and off-court lives of the living legends.

Published: 09th July 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Leander Paes (L) and former partner Mahesh Bhupathi

Indian tennis star Leander Paes (L) and former partner Mahesh Bhupathi (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Break Point' has been decided as the title of the show based on the lives of ace tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

"'Break Point' is an emotionally moving human story of India's biggest sports legends and their incredible journey through the ups and downs in their professional and personal life," Ashwini and Nitesh said.

"Through this show, we will witness an exemplary story of hard-work, conflict, belief, emotions and ambitions and showcase some of the most iconic moments of Indian tennis," they added.

In 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well.

Excited to share their story of friendship with the world, Paes said, "There's been a lot of talk about Leander and Mahesh over the years, but the idea of inspiring the next generation, and sharing the moments with those who have supported us through the years, by telling our story, is what persuaded me to say yes to 'Break Point'."

"Friendships are what enrich our lives, and in 'Break Point', people will witness the tests a true friendship needs to go through to survive," he added.

'Break Point' will stream on Zee5.

