Important to revive and reinvent on TV: Divyanka Tripathi

Published: 10th July 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi (Photo | Divyanka Tripathi Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Divyanka Tripathi, who will next feature in stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", believes it is important for an artiste to move out of their comfort zone to avoid career stagnation.

In recent years, Tripathi has swiftly transitioned from doing daily soap operas to appearing in varied reality shows.

The 36-year-old actor, who hails from Bhopal, started her career as an anchor on All India Radio but found fame after she starred in 2006 drama show "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann".

She then featured in the second season of horror thriller show "Ssshhhh. Phir Koi Hai", appeared in comedy drama "Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale", followed by a stint in reality shows like "Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout" and "Comedy Circus".

Tripathi returned to TV dramas with "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", in which she played the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla for over six years.

Since the show's end in 2019, the actor has been featuring in reality shows such as "Nach Baliye", "The Voice" and now "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

"It's been 15 years for me and after a period of time you do get stagnated. I believe in reviving and reinventing. I do it diligently.

After I finished "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' everyone was offering me the role of a dutiful daughter-in-law. That's the image associated with me.

"I consciously decided I will not take up the role of a daughter-in-law again. I chose to do comedy shows, played a strong powerful woman in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', picked up 'Nach Baliye 7' and 'Crime Patrol'. I have never refrained from taking up new challenges. I want to expand myself as an actor. I don't limit myself," Tripathi told PTI in an interview.

The actor added that it is essential to change with time.

Tripathi, who made her digital debut with "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala", said she is keen to do more work in the web space.

"I am open to work on any medium be it films or TV or web shows as long as the character is challenging," she added.

In "Khatron Ke Khiladi", Tripathi will be seen as a celebrity contestant alongside Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the 11th season of the adventure-reality show was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa in June this year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Tripathi recalled that when she decided to work on "Khatron Ke Khiladi", her family was worried for her safety, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The moment when I was leaving, my family thought whether a wrong decision had been made or not as COVID-19 scare was still looming over and that life is so unsafe.

"But the entire team of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' both in India and in Cape Town were very vigilant and we strictly followed all the measures.

If the guidelines are followed during shoots, then we can be at peace at work," she said.

For Tripathi, the high point of her stint at "Khatron Ke Khiladi" was when Shetty called her one of the bravest contestants on the show.

"I always felt like a child. I was so happy when he (Shetty) would praise and it did mean a lot to me.

"I am quite an introvert, I don't do things to grab attention, I am lost in my own world and if my work is noticed it feels good and you feel proud of yourself," she said.

The Colors channel show will start airing from July 17.

