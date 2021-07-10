STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Mimi' gets a release date, film to premiere on Netflix, Jio Cinema

Kriti took to Instagram to announce the release date and share a new poster of the film. Besides Kriti, the poster also features Pankaj and Sai.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon's first look poster for her latest, Mimi

Kriti Sanon's first look poster for her latest, Mimi

By ANI

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Mimi' is set to arrive on July 30. The movie, which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Kriti took to Instagram to announce the release date and share a new poster of the film. Besides Kriti, the poster also features Pankaj and Sai.

She wrote in the caption, "This July, the unexpected offer will change her LIFE! Delivering the #MimiTrailer in 3 days, #Tuesday! #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting!#Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

The actor also shared another poster featuring her with a caption that read, "This July, the happiest movie will make you cry! Delivering a glimpse of her story in 3 days, #Tuesday! Stay tuned for #MimiTrailer. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting #Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). It is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother. For her role, Kriti had to put on 15 kilos. Actors Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak are also a part of the film.

Laxman Utekar has written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has also penned the dialogues.

'Mimi' marks the reunion of several people involved in the film. It brings back together Kriti, Pankaj, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan after their hit romantic-comedy 'Luka Chuppi'. The film also reunites Kriti and Pankaj after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

'Mimi' is the latest movie in the long list of collaborations between Dinesh and Kriti that includes 'Raabta', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Arjun Patiala'. Kriti also made a special appearance in Dinesh's successful 2019 horror-comedy 'Stree'.

Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti has an interesting lineup of movies in her kitty including 'Bhediya', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Adipurush' and 'Ganapath'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Mimi film Netflix Jio Cinema
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp