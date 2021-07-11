STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular mimicry artist-actor Madhav Moghe dies at 68 

Madhav Moghe, who was not keeping well for the past one month, was admitted to Bombay Hospital last week where he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Published: 11th July 2021 06:40 PM

Madhav Moghe was known for his mimicry, especially that of late star Sanjeev Kapoor.

Madhav Moghe was known for his mimicry, especially that of late star Sanjeev Kapoor. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe, best known for featuring in films like Salman Khan and Govinda-starrer "Partner" and Meenakshi Seshadri's "Damini", passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after battling lung cancer.

He was 68.

The actor, who was not keeping well for the past one month, was admitted to Bombay Hospital last week where he was diagnosed with lung cancer. His daughter Prachi Moghe said her father was brought back home on Saturday.

"He passed away today early morning at his residence. He wasn't keeping well for the last one month. His health kept deteriorating so he was admitted to Bombay hospital. Last week, he was diagnosed with last stage lung cancer," Prachi said.

Madhav Moghe was known for his mimicry, especially that of late star Sanjeev Kapoor.

His spoof of Kapoor's iconic character Thakur from "Sholay" was widely popular.

He was a regular on the Sachin Pilgaonkar-hosted 1990s show "Ek Do Teen", which featured parodies of Bollywood films "Saudagar", "Chupke Chupke" and "Gupt" among others.

The actor's earliest film appearances were in Rajkumar Santoshi's "Damini" (1993) and "Ghatak" (1996).

He also featured in the 2005 comedy-romance "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya".

