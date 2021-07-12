STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate as daughter Vamika turns six months old

In the first picture, Anushka can be seen lying down on the picnic bedsheet with Vamika on her chest, while the actor points at something in the sky.

Published: 12th July 2021 12:37 PM

Anushka Sharma lies with daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma lies with daughter Vamika. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

LONDON: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and India skipper Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter, Vamika, turning six months old yesterday with a picnic in England. The family flew to England in June for the World Test Championship (WTC).

Anushka shared a few pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

In the first picture, Anushka can be seen lying down on the picnic bedsheet with Vamika on her chest, while the actor points at something in the sky. Anushka can be seen dressed in a pink shirt with blue jeans. The second picture shows Virat hugging the little one. Vamika is seen wearing a pink and peach striped frock with pink boots.

The 'Sultan' actor also shared a picture of the cake, decorated with flowers. Virat and Anushka had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11. Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

Anushka's first post about her daughter was when the couple decided to share her name with the world. The duo got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

