Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon wrap up shooting of Bhediya

By Express News Service

Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy film Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, has wrapped its shoot.

The film has been completely shot in the pandemic and completed in record time, the makers said. Bhediya was filmed in Arunachal Pradesh with the second schedule being completed in Mumbai with all safety precautions. The makers released a motion poster today announcing the film's wrap.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya will release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. The film is written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios.

