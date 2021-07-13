Ayushmann Khurrana reaches Bhopal to shoot comedy-drama 'Doctor G'

By PTI

BHOPAL: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday landed in Bhopal to film his upcoming campus comedy-drama "Doctor G". Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and backed by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a series of stories of his travel to Bhopal for the shoot. "For my next, 'Doctor G,'" Khurrana wrote. The 36-year-old actor also shared images of the film's script, written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

Khurrana is in the city for over a month long schedule. The actor will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor-directed love story "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" and Anubhav Sinha's action-thriller "Anek".