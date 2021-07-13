STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming: Tabu on completing 30 years in cinema

In an Instagram post on late Monday night, the 49-year-old actor said it is 'slightly unbelievable' that she has been around for such a long time in the industry.

Published: 13th July 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tabu. (Photo | Facebook)

Actress Tabu (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: It has been three decades for Tabu in the film industry and the actor, considered one of India's finest, says it is a moment of pride and gratitude for her. Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu, started her career in showbiz as a child artiste in 1985 film "Hum Naujawan", in which she played Dev Anand's on-screen daughter.

Her first film as a leading lady was Telugu-language romantic-action film "Coolie No 1" opposite Venkatesh Daggubati, which completed 30 years on July 12. In an Instagram post on late Monday night, the 49-year-old actor said it is "slightly unbelievable" that she has been around for such a long time in the industry.

"Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it's 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released. It's a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude," she captioned the post alongside a video clip from the film.

Three years later, Tabu made her Hindi debut in "Vijaypath", also starring Ajay Devgn.

Throughout her career, she has successfully struck a balance between independent and mainstream cinema with films "Maachis", "Saajan Chale Sasural", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain", "Hera Pheri", "Virasat", "Astitva", "Chandni Bar", "Maqbool", "Cheeni Kum", "Haider", "Drishyam", 'Golmaal Again", "Andhadhun" among others.

The Hyderabad-born actor, continued performing in south language films including Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam such as "Ninne Pelladata", "Kandukondain Kandukondain", "Kaalapani" and "Pandurangadu".

Tabu said she is grateful to the makers and her co-star of "Coolie No 1" for giving her a break as a heroine. "To thank Rama Naidu sir, Suresh Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release, for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..," she added.

The two-time National Award-winning actor called director K Raghavendra Rao her guru (mentor) and thanked him for his important life lessons.

"nd for whom, I will always be Paapa (baby in Telugu) My guru K Raghavendra Rao for presenting me like a dream on screen, who taught me all that I needed to learn about humility, beauty, the value of being on time and of never forgetting to enjoy life. Thank you Gurugaru. I owe you much. Thank you to everyone who walked with me during this journey," she said.

The actor, who has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country, has also acted in English-language movies like Mira Nair-directed "The Namesake" and Ang Lee's "Life of Pi".

Tabu, who was last seen in Mira Nair's limited series "A Suitable Boy", will next feature in Anees Bazmee-directed "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

