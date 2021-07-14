STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In an 'exciting phase' of my career since Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who has 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline, also hinted that big film announcements are on their way.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:13 PM

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Bhoot Police' and 'Ek Villain Returns' in the pipeline.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is basking in the success of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF), feels he is now in an "exciting phase" of his career.

The actor revealed that he has offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with him after seeing his stellar performance in 'SAPF', co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun also hinted that big film announcements are on their way.

Arjun said, "The pandemic has made me connect to a new audience base as films have headed to the OTT platforms and I'm happy that they have liked my films. Audiences on OTT platforms are more discerning and if they are finding my films interesting, that's a sign that my choice of scripts are turning out to be right."

He added, "I definitely want to talk to this audience because it gives me remarkable insight into what India is wanting to watch and it will help me to choose better."

The actor also spoke about delivering a powerful performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', which has received an overwhelming response.

He said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) is a big success story for me and it has also provided me with a big learning that audiences only want to watch good content. Sardaar Ka Grandson too found its audience on the digital platform. I'm happy entertaining audiences on the digital frontier. The pandemic has made audiences extremely choosy and I'm trying to pick films that have something new to tell and SAPF, Sardaar Ka Grandson. It is an attempt to go on a new journey and discover myself as an actor too."

Arjun is happy with how his lineup is shaping up.

He said, "While I have commercial films like Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police, I now also have offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with me due to the success of SAPF. I'm in an exciting phase of my career and it's great to see that filmmakers are now looking at me for diverse roles which wasn't happening to me pre-pandemic."

Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Bhoot Police' and 'Ek Villain Returns' in the pipeline. 

