Kangana Ranaut to host Indian adaptation of Temptation Island

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut will make her web debut with an Indian adaptation of the popular television series Temptation Island. Kangana will host the series which will premiere on a streaming platform. The actor has accepted the project and will begin shooting for it soon.

The show Temptation Island brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections. Besides this, Kangana is gearing up for the release of Thalaivi.

The film has been delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier today, Kangana’s Manikarnika Films announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will headline their upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru. (with IANS inputs)