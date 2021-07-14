Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Kangana Ranaut’s production, Tiku Weds Sheru 

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru. In a statement posted online, Kangana’s banner, Manikarnika Films, said, “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku Weds Sheru… We are privileged to have found our Lion Tiku weds Sheru. Filming begins soon.” The post included a black-and-white picture of Nawaz.

As per reports, Kangana was earlier keen on producing the film with late actor Irrfan Khan as the lead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s last release was Serious Men (2020). He stars in the upcoming romance Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

Other projects of his include Jogira Sara Ra Ra, No Land’s Man and Sangeen. Speaking about Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana had earlier stated, “With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content.”