Police complaint filed against actress Kareena Kapoor in Maharashtra over book title

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book, which has a second author.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her book 'Pregnancy Bible' (Photo | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Instagram)

By PTI

BEED: A Christian group has taken objection to the title of a book written by actress Kareena Kapoor and filed a police complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra against her and two others on Wednesday, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of the community, an official said.

In the complaint, Shinde has referred to the title of the book, "Pregnancy Bible", authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and publised by Juggernaut Books.

The holy word 'Bible' has been used in the book's title and this has hurt religious sentiments of Christians, he has said.

Shinde has sought registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress and the two others.

A police official confirmed receiving the complaint, but said no FIR has been filed.

Shivaji Nagar Police Station in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre told PTI, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."

Kareena launched her book on July 9.

Calling it her third child, the 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to her second child, a boy, in February this year, shared a series of posts to promote the book on social media.

According to the actress, the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

