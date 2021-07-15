Taapsee wants to play Captain Marvel, someday

By Express News Service

She defines herself as, “unpredictable, inquisitive and stubborn.” This 33-year-old actress is unapologetic about who she is, what she believes in and what she stands for! Taapsee Pannu is a lot of things a good actress, a vocal social activist and a proud feminist what she isn’t, however, is someone who responds to troll attacks.

The actress has been at the receiving end of incessant criticism by a top Bollywood actress and her sister recently, but it has left Taapsee pretty unfazed. In her career that has spanned over a decade, the actress, who debuted in the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010, now has over 36 releases in three languages to her credit with many like Aadukalam, Pink, Naam Shabana and Thappad earning her countrywide reputation.

We catch up with the talented actress and sports enthusiast who has close to 10 upcoming releases in her kitty, a week after her latest release, Haseen Dillruba (that released on Netflix on July 2) to talk about her choice of films, the way she deals with trolls and why she doesn’t see herself as a glamorous actor.

Haseen Dillruba is an interesting film to say the least we don’t know many other films based on Hindi pulp fiction why did you choose the film and tell us how you prepared for your role?

There were lots of reasons for me to do Haseen Dillruba. The first is that romantic thriller as a genre itself hasn’t been explored very much in Bollywood and Hindi pulp fiction is definitely something that I haven’t seen on screen before. It was therefore very exciting for me to portray such a character. What also worked for me was that Rani Kashyap (my character) is not someone I identify with on a personal level, nor was it a role I had done before. I haven’t played someone who uses her sexuality to her advantage; who is so aware of her beauty and her enamouring presence it was pretty new for me.

Rani Kashyap was such a different role for you. How do you keep yourself from being typecast? You seem to have perfected the formula?

I am glad you say so. A bunch of critics felt otherwise after watching Haseen Dillruba. There was a reason I wasn’t the first choice for the film. I don’t think people see me as a glamorous actress and the role called for someone like that. I am by no stretch of imagination the ideal actress for a role like Rani, but that’s exactly why I chose to do it. I want to put myself in those uncomfortable roles that are not natural to me.

You seem to be choosing films based solely on the merit of their script these days?

At the end of the day, it is the story that makes me decide. Was I all ears, involved and engaged while hearing the script or reading the script? Did it make me feel like I would spend time and money to watch this on screen? It’s pretty clear for me: script before everything else. Audiences today are so intelligent and they really root for a good film. It doesn’t matter what anyone else says, if the audience likes a film it will work and I think that only happens if they connect with a script. That makes me always look at a script from the perspective of the audience.