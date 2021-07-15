STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12

Also starring Kiara Advani, 'Shershaah' is headed for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, given the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 15th July 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershah'.

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Shershaah", the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in July last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also starring Kiara Advani, "Shershaah" is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Earlier this year, the makers said the film will hit the screens on July 2.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the movie is headed for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

The streamer shared the release date of the film on their official Twitter account.

"With love, pride and happiness in our hearts, we bring you the story of #ShershaahOnPrime starring @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, directed by @vishnu_dir Releasing on 12th August," the tweet read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah Shershaah release date Kiara Advani Amazon Prime Video Shershaah Dharma Productions Karan Johar Bhuj The Pride of India Vishnu Varadhan Kargil film Captain Vikram Batra
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp