'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Shershaah", the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in July last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also starring Kiara Advani, "Shershaah" is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Earlier this year, the makers said the film will hit the screens on July 2.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the movie is headed for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

The streamer shared the release date of the film on their official Twitter account.

"With love, pride and happiness in our hearts, we bring you the story of #ShershaahOnPrime starring @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, directed by @vishnu_dir Releasing on 12th August," the tweet read.