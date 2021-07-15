STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu launches production house Outsiders Films, 'Blurr' first film in the pipeline

Known for her critically-praised performances in Hindi films such as "Pink", "Mulk", "Manmarziyaan", and "Thappad", the 33-year-old actor said the decision to foray into film production was organic.

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

Hindi Film actor Taapsee Pannu

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday, July 15, 2021, announced that she is turning producer and said she will continue to back quality content under her banner titled Outsiders Films.

Pannu announced her maiden production feature film "Blurr", to be made under her banner Outsiders Films.

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller", "Blurr" will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like "BA Pass" and "Section 375".

Pannu, who made the film announcement on Twitter, said she has backed the project along with Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

Bahl has co-written the story of "Blurr" with Pawan Sony.

Param Gill and Kabir Lal are credited as co-producers.



After being in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, Taapsee has teamed up with Pranjal Khandhdiya, a content creator and producer on films like 'Super 30', 'Soorma', 'Piku', and her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket' to start Outsiders Films.

"I have been very sure that direction is not my cup of tea. Production was something I thought I could pull off. Being an actor, I love to act, I couldn't divert my attention and focus to something else when I am on a set. "So the day when I have a partner who could handle the groundwork, while I concentrate on my acting job, is when I would partner with and then start a production. That's when Pranjal came in," Taapsee told PTI.

The actor said she is excited about expanding her horizons as a producer.

"I didn't think twice when he asked me if I would like to partner with him, I said, I would love to. And there onwards I have really never been stressed about the practicality of things and happily jumped into this new tag of being a producer."

Taapsee, who made her acting debut with noted director K Raghavendra Rao's 2010 Telugu romantic musical 'Jhummandi Naadam', said she will continue to act and support films she strongly believes in.

"One thing Pranjal and I have maintained is that I will only produce the kind of films I will be a part of. This doesn't mean I have to be part of every film I produce. It means the kind of films I will produce are the ones that people know me for as an actor. That continuity and consistency will be there because I can't greenlight a film unless and until I believe I am an audience to it," she said.

The Delhi-born actor said Outsiders Films is an apt name for her production house.

"Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds, that's when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content," she added.

Pannu has a string of films coming up, including Hindi titles 'Loop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Dobaaraa', 'Shabaash Mithu', and a Telugu movie 'Mishan Impossible'.

She was most recently seen in 'Haseen Dillruba'.

