No fear of losing stardom as of now: Vidya Balan

The actress says the most painful part of the experience is that she feels 'rejected or unloved' when such a thing happens.

Published: 16th July 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan says she does not have the fear of losing the stardom she has gained over the years with her power-packed performances. She admits, though, that it hurts when a film of hers does not do perform well because she is always intensely involved in anything that she does.

"When you are going through a low, it is very tough, especially because it is all very public. When your films don't work, for example. It affects me badly because I am so intensely involved in my films. I give so much of myself to my films," Vidya said while speaking to IANS.

The actress says the most painful part of the experience is that she feels "rejected or unloved" when such a thing happens.

"It is heartbreaking, there is no doubt about it and then you feel unloved and rejected. I think that is what is painful. You can't make sense of it. Only later are you able to look at the situation objectively and say, 'oh that is why this film did not resonate with people'. When it is fresh, I think it is always very tough," she said.

However, loss of stardom is a notion that has never bothered her, Vidya added. "Is there fear of loss of stardom? Not at the moment, no," said the actress, flashing the trademark smile.

Vidya was recently seen in Amit Masurkar's film "Sherni", where she played an upright forest officer on the lookout for a man-eating tigress. The film also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala, and garnered a positive response upon release. The film released on Amazon Prime Video.

