Fashion designer Manish Malhotra set to make his Bollywood directorial debut

Reports suggest that Manish Malhotra's first directorial will be under Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Designer Manish Malhotra has worked on restructuring the role of costumes in Bollywood storytelling, going on to create some iconic ensembles.

Designer Manish Malhotra has worked on restructuring the role of costumes in Bollywood storytelling, going on to create some iconic ensembles. (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrity fashion designer and stylist Manish Malhotra is all set to add yet another feather to his cap by making his directorial debut.

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Manish acknowledged the news by sharing various articles on his Instagram Stories that confirmed his Bollywood directorial debut. Reports suggest that his first film will be under Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions.

Congratulating Manish on the new development, several Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Chaudhary and others posted Instagram Stories, which were later re-shared by Manish.

Sharing a photo of the ace designer with her late mother Sridevi, Janhvi wrote, "Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey can't wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It's going to be so special."

Bhumi congratulated him by writing, "Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 Can't wait to see the magic that you create."

Parineeti praised him and wrote, "Congratssss Manish! Wish you all the best in this new journey - up and up from here! @manishmalhotra05."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 upwards n upwards," followed by a heart emoji.

Sophie Choudry also congratulated Manish and wrote, "Now that the news is out, huge congrats my dearest MM on this new chapter! Am so thrilled for you and I know you will create something magical and memorable. Love u @manishmalhotra05."

From designing looks for actors including Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the generation of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others, Manish has been telling stories through all his creations for years.

His bold yet aesthetic approach in 'Rangeela' (1995), or simple yet sensuous one in 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' (1997) are some examples of his fashion acumen.

In the last 30 years, he has worked on restructuring the role of costumes in Bollywood storytelling, going on to create some iconic ensembles, which continue to stay alive in the minds of people. 

