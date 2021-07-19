Biopic on Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy to be made by producer Sandeep Singh

By ANI

MUMBAI: Producer Sandeep Singh has acquired the rights of a biopic on the business tycoon and Sahara India Pariwar chairman Subrata Roy.

"The story of Saharasri, as he is fondly called, is the most fascinating real story available at present. Beginning from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to becoming a founder of an organisation of 14 lakh workers working under its aegis; the second largest in India after Indian Railways, of being one of the most influential persons with stars from sports to Bollywood to politics oscillating around him; rich in controversies and audacity; a saga of emotions, rise and resilience, it has all this and more, to be a delight for filmmakers as well as the audience. His story is full of surprises, and as no one has dared explore it, it is largely untold," Sandeep said in a statement.

It was not easy for Sandeep to aquire the rights of the film on the life of Subrata Roy. "Mr. Roy has been approached by many for a biopic, but he was extremely reluctant about it. I met him several times during the course of the last year and was able to assure him that the film will not be made for mere financial gains but will be dealt with in all honesty and will be factual. Finally, we were able to get the rights and we are upbeat about the project," he added.

Sandeep is best known for producing the biopic on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.