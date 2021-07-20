STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her 'quiet birthday' celebrations, expresses gratitude for wishes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating her special day in London.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A day after celebrating her birthday, global star Priyanka Chopra treated fans with glimpses of her 'quiet birthday' celebrations, thanking them and her husband Nick Jonas for making her day special.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating her special day in London. "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets," the 'Fashion' star captioned the post.

Continuing with her note of gratitude, Priyanka shared what lesson she had learnt from life as she stepped into the next year.

"This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren't here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies," the former Miss World wrote.

Celebrity followers including Katrina Kaif and more than one billion fans liked the post within a few hours of it being posted, while many left lovable comments.

A day ago, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas marked his wife's birthday on his Instagram handle in the sweetest way possible. He shared two pictures of the 'Bajirao Mastani' star.

One of the pictures showed Priyanka looking exquisite in a white and pink saree as she posed glamorously for the camera while another one featured Priyanka as a child, but that too saw her draped in a pink and white saree.

Nick captioned his post as, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series 'Citadel', which is being directed by the Russo Brothers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp