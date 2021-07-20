Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah begin shooting for 'Blurr'

By Express News Service

Blurr, the first film from Taapsee Pannu’s newly launched production house Outsiders Films, has gone on floors.

The team shared pictures from their muhurat shot in Uttarakhand. As they left for the shoot to Nainital, Taapsee introduced her on-screen husband, actor Gulshan Devaiah. “Taking over the producer responsibility of revealing my star on board !” she wrote.

Blurr will be partly shot in the heritage buildings of Nainital with Mall Road and Russian Bypass. Besides this, certain scenes will be canned at places like Bhimtal, Bhawali Sattal and Mukteshwar. Blurr is being helmed by Section 375 director Ajay Bahl. Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, the film is a psychological thriller with a social context.