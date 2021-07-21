STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not that strong to bear your loss dad: Actor Hina Khan shares heart-breaking post

Reacting to her post, several social media users wished her strength.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hina Khan

Actor Hina Khan with her late father. (Photo | Instagram/@realhinakhan)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Hina Khan penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of her father, saying it's not easy to deal with his demise.

Hina's father passed away a few months ago.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame star wrote, "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always. The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months.. Daddy's strong girl..This is what you always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss dad."

Reacting to her post, several social media users wished her strength.

"He is watching over you and making you stronger," actor Nupur Sanon commented.

Singer Stebin Ben called Hina the "strongest" person.

"Sending you all healing energies you need and love. Hugs," he wrote.

For the unversed, Hina's father passed away due to cardiac arrest three months ago. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she heard the news of her father's demise.

