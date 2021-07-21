STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran thespian Urmil Kumar Thapliyal passes away

The veteran thespian, who had been suffering from intestinal cancer, breathed his last late on Tuesday evening, family sources said.

Published: 21st July 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Renowned theatre personality and litterateur Urmil Kumar Thapliyal has passed away here following a prolonged illness.

He was 78. The veteran thespian, who had been suffering from intestinal cancer, breathed his last late on Tuesday evening, family sources said.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Thapliyal worked all through his life for the revival of nautanki and popularising theatre.

The veteran was associated with Darpan, the 50-year-old popular theatre group of the state capital. He also had a long innings with the All India Radio.

Thapliyal's death has left scores of theatre artitstes and art lovers of the state capital in mourning.

On Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to Thapliyal's family.

"The demise of well-known theatre artist and litterateur Shri Urmil Kumar Thapliyal ji, who enriched the art world with his talent, is extremely sad.

"Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss," the chief minister tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urmil Kumar Thapliyal Urmil Kumar Thapliyal death
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp