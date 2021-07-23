STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif resume shooting for 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shooting for 'Tiger 3' at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

By Express News Service

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shooting for Tiger 3 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The film will have an extensive overseas schedule from mid-August. It’s being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

“The new schedule of Tiger 3 has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina’s fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August,” a source told IANS.

Salman recently shared a workout video for Tiger 3. Katrina, too, has an action-heavy part in the film.

“Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently.

There’s a reason to this also,” the trade source was quoted as saying. The source added that director Maneesh Sharma has planned some “jaw-dropping” and “hugely risky action sequences”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Salman Khan Tiger 3
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp