Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif resume shooting for 'Tiger 3'

By Express News Service

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shooting for Tiger 3 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The film will have an extensive overseas schedule from mid-August. It’s being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

“The new schedule of Tiger 3 has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina’s fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August,” a source told IANS.

Salman recently shared a workout video for Tiger 3. Katrina, too, has an action-heavy part in the film.

“Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently.

There’s a reason to this also,” the trade source was quoted as saying. The source added that director Maneesh Sharma has planned some “jaw-dropping” and “hugely risky action sequences”.