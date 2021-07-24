Khuda Haafiz Chapter II goes on floors 

By Express News Service

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi have started shooting for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II — Agni Pariksha. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film will have its first schedule in Mumbai followed by another schedule in Lucknow. The second chapter depicts an ‘intense love story’ between the leads ‘and takes its drama and action to new heights.’

Khuda Haafiz (2020) followed an Indian couple post the 2008 economic crisis. Jammwal essayed Sameer, an Indian man in search of his missing wife in the Gulf. Speaking about Chapter II, Jammwal says, “The sequel is always special as it is a happy validation of what you have done in the past. This story resonates with me because every movie has made me wonder what happens after a happy ending. Khuda Haafiz Chapter II — Agni Pariksha chronicles a couple’s journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they have traversed over a huge turmoil.”

Writer-Director Faruk Kabir shares, “When I conceived the story of Khuda Haafiz Chapter II — Agni Pariksha, I knew I had to be brave in writing it, and hopefully you will feel the heartfelt essence the characters go through. I hope we give the audience a film with a large canvas and an even bigger heart. My producers, Vidyut, Shivaleeka and all of us coming together for Chapter II even before a year of Chapter I releasing is a blessing and we will work harder than before to make it better.”

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini. The music is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.