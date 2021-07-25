STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Kapil Sharma Show' first promo released, show to return with vaccinated audience

The makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'- Sony TV Entertainment shared the first promo of the much-awaited show on their official Instagram handle, which was later tweeted by its host, Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Keeping fans on their toes after announcing the return of their favourite comedy talk show, makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have released its first promo with fans on Sunday.

In the promo, the cast of the show- Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar along with Kapil Sharma could be seen posing the victory sign in front of the COVID-19 vaccination centre.

They can be heard saying- "Seat Confirmed" as they have received the double dose against the deadly infection.

As the video continues, Kapil Sharma can be heard informing the viewers that "now it's the audience's turn to get vaccinated in case they want to confirm the seat for the show".

For the unversed, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the laughter show used to be a live interaction show, with the studio audience, but after the pandemic, the makers changed the show's format to an online interaction show.

A few days ago, Kapil posted a picture featuring him with the cast of the show, which includes Krushna, Sudesh, Bharti, Kiku, and Chandan posing at the COVID-19 vaccination center. Kapil, who will host the show, captioned the post "Are you vaccinated?" with the hashtags #vaccinated, #covid, #covid19, #2021, #tkss3, and #thekapilsharma

Meanwhile, the entire star cast of the first season of the show can be seen in the promo of the forthcoming season, Sumona Chakravarti has been missing.

Rumours of her not being a part of the show's upcoming season have been going rounds on social media for a long time now. However, a new addition- veteran comedian Sudhesh Lehri has been added as the new cast on the show. Veteran actor Archana Puran Singh will also return to the second season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Other details of the show, including when it will air on the Sony TV Entertainment channel are being kept under wraps.

